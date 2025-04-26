Titans Trade Up, Select Stanford WR in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are making another trade during the 2025 NFL Draft, moving up to the 136th overall selection after striking a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
And with the pick, the Titans selected Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, adding him to a draft class that features No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward along with UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr., Florida receiver Chimere Dike and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.
The Ravens sent the 136th overall pick and the 183rd overall pick (sixth round) to Tennessee in exchange for the 141st overall pick (fifth round) and the 178th overall pick (sixth round).
In two years playing for Stanford, Ayomanor caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns, proving that he can be consistent over multiple seasons.
"For me to decide to go to the NFL, it's similar to the reason why I left my hometown in the first place," Ayomanor said via ESPN contributor Adam Rittenberg. "I've always wanted to pursue more difficult and challenging environments, so I can grow faster."
The Titans now have a flurry of new weapons at Ward's disposal headed into 2025.
