Titans Select Texas TE in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are adding to their team with their second pick in the fourth round of the draft.
With the No. 120 overall pick, the Titans selected Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.
The Titans were seeking a tight end to add to the position group with Chig Okonkwo entering free agency next spring, and they fill that need here.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes that he could become a starter at some point in his career.
"A combination tight end with good size and soft hands, Helm developed rapidly in the high-scoring Texas offense," Zierlein wrote.
"He is a capable route runner who can be used on all three levels but was allowed free releases and frequent open looks that he won’t see as a pro. His size, hands and feel for space make him a quarterback-friendly target capable of moving the sticks at opportune times. He’ll need to thicken his lowers and improve his hand usage to handle in-line blocking chores in the NFL. Helm projects as a future TE2 with three-down potential."
Tennessee's next pick comes at No. 141, which is the third pick in the fifth round of the draft.
