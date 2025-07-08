Titans Could Trade For Terry McLaurin
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to give Cam Ward the best possible chance to succeed by giving him the right supporting cast to make his job as easy as can be.
The team did that by signing Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson while taking Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor in the draft, but there is room for improvement.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Mike Kadlick listed the Titans as a potential landing spot for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is in a contract dispute with the Washington Commanders.
"The easiest way to get a rookie quarterback up to speed is to surround him with proven commodities, and while the Tennessee Titans made a big splash last offseason by signing Calvin Ridley to a massive contract, they could still use some help in the wide receiver room for No. 1 pick Cam Ward," Kadlick wrote.
"McLaurin would immediately raise the floor of Tennessee's offense, and in tandem with Ward would take on the task of a) keeping head coach Brian Callahan off the hot seat and b) bringing the Titans back to the postseason for the first time since 2021."
A contract extension would be expected for McLaurin upon arrival in Tennessee, and while the team has the cap space, it's hard to imagine the Titans giving two high-level contracts to wide receivers.
The Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, but McLaurin would likely exceed that amount. Ridley is the team's highest-paid player, but McLaurin would need to exceed that in order to stay long-term.
That doesn't mean the Titans shouldn't do it, but that might be what prevents a trade from happening if McLaurin is really on the block for the Commanders.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!