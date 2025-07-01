Titans WR Facing Make-or-Break Season
The Tennessee Titans selected Treylon Burks three years ago hoping he would be the team's top wide receiver someday.
Unfortunately, that day has yet to come as the 2025 season approaches — and time could be running out for Burks.
Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson listed Burks as a player entering a "make-or-break" season in 2025.
"He's entering his fourth and final year of his rookie contract, with newly drafted wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor as his primary competition for playing time. Training camp will be pivotal for Burks' future," Parson wrote.
"Staying healthy is the first priority. He was a big, explosive playmaker in space coming out of Arkansas. The Titans never received the benefits of selecting him in the first round, as injuries halted his development."
"Burks can carve out a role as a power-slot run-after-catch receiver for rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
"Will he? He has an uphill climb to break the rotation and become the impact player they drafted him to be. A strong showing this season will help him secure a deal in free agency and playing time for the 2026 season."
Burks will have to prove himself right out of the gate as his spot on the Titans roster for the upcoming season is far from a guarantee. He will have to compete against veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson for a roster spot.
If he makes the team, then he will need to try and get on the field while rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are trying to do the same.
The odds are stacked up against Burks, but if he can play like he did back in college to make him a first-round pick, he may have a chance of saving his career with the Titans.
