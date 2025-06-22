Titans HC Excited About RB's Growth
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is coming into his third season in the league, and he's hoping to have his best year yet.
Spears struggled in 2024, and injuries were a big reason behind that, but he's hoping to put that behind him in 2025.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke recently about Spears' growth over the past few years and he's looking forward to what he will bring in the upcoming season.
"One of the things I heard a lot about Tyjae when I got here, about the type of person and the player that he was," Callahan said.
"And we've had conversations, but he did have a challenging year, both personally and professionally and there was some things that we've had to sit and visit about on different occasions. I give a lot of credit to him because he's had an unbelievable offseason in terms of his energy, his effort, his clarity and what he wants to get done. So, I've been really pleased with where Tyjae is at. He's a great example and it's not something that maybe is easy for you guys to see but his personal growth I think has been outstanding.
"I'm really excited to see what he can bring to us this year because he's been in a great place and he's had a really nice offseason."
Spears, 24, logged 84 carries last season for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He can be the team's backup running back behind Tony Pollard, who excelled in his first season in Nashville.
Every team needs a good backup running back or two, so Spears plays an important role on the team. If he is able to stay healthy, the Titans will have a chance to be better than they were last year when they won just three games.
Spears and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
