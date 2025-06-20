Titans WR Shares Major Injury Update
It's been eight months since Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks tore his ACL, but the fourth-year pro remains in good spirits after his injury.
Burks has a lot on the line in the upcoming season, which is the final year he is under contract for.
Burks spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about his recovery process.
"It really starts with your mental, man," Burks said via Wyatt.
"Tearing an ACL, having any big injury like that, is definitely devastating. I did it by the grace of God, just to make it simple. I wouldn't be able to do it without Him, without the courage He provides me. My daughter, my wife, a lot of friends, family. It means more when you are able to do it for just a bigger purpose than just yourself, I pride myself on that."
"I'm just blessed by the grace of God, and the people that have poured into me, and have worked with me every day to get me back to where I am now. I am just extremely excited to get back and play ball again."
It remains to be seen if Burks will be ready for training camp, but he is trying his best to get back as soon as possible.
"I am not going out to prove nobody wrong, I am going out to prove myself right," Burks said via Wyatt.
"I tore my ACL (last October) and I am running. I am running routes, doing everything within those seven months, and it's like, "Wow." And it's nobody but God who made it happen. That's who I play for and that's who I lean on."
"I am not worried about whoever is in the room or whoever we've got. We're a team and we're going to go out and play ball."
Burks will have a tough time trying to crack the 53-man roster given the team's infusion of talent at the wide receiver position.
Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Xavier Restrepo, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson are all among the new players fighting for a roster spot that Burks had last year, so he will have to fight extra hard to make the Titans roster.
It won't be easy, especially coming off of a torn ACL, but he is doing what he can to keep his spot on the team alive.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!