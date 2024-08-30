Titans WR Still on Hot Seat
The Tennessee Titans had third-year wide receiver Treylon Burks in trade rumors all throughout training camp after the team added two new veterans to the position this offseason.
Ultimately, the Titans were excited about Burks' potential and held on to him, hoping he can still showcase some of that first-round talent he had coming into the NFL. However, CBS Sports writer Joel Corry believes Burks isn't out of the woods just yet.
"Burks may need to make good on his opportunities, which will be more limited than in the past barring a rash of wide receiver injuries, to get a fourth year in Tennessee, although his $2,664,489 2025 salary is fully guaranteed. The Titans just demonstrated a willingness to part ways with early draft picks taken before Ran Carthon became general manager in January 2023 that aren't panning out. Caleb Farley didn't survive the roster cutdown to 53 players. The oft-injured cornerback was 2021's 22nd overall pick," Corry writes.
Burks, 24, had a strong training camp and surprised some of the new members of the coaching staff with his abilities. However, Burks will still have to compete alongside DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd for targets in the offense, and it won't be easy to come by.
Burks caught just 16 passes for 221 yards last season in 11 appearances and nine starts, which were abysmal stats for a player that was a first-round pick just two years prior.
Given how close the Titans were to trading Burks this offseason, he needs to be able to prove to Tennessee that the team made the right choice by keeping him. If not, the team could look to make a move by the midseason trade deadline or next summer when he becomes an expiring contract.
