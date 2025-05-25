Top 5 QB's Titans Will Face This Season
The Tennessee Titans are bound to face some of the league's best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.
Here's a look at the five best signal callers on Tennessee's schedule in 2025:
5) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Titans are no stranger to Lawrence, who has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars since the 2021 season.
Last year, the Titans avoided Lawrence completely as he was on injured reserve for both meetings in the AFC South rivalry. Tennessee has two late meetings again this year against Jacksonville on Nov. 30 and the final week of the season.
4) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford is entering his age-37 season, but he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He will visit the Titans for their home opener in Week 2, hoping to spoil things in Nashville for the Tennessee faithful.
While Stafford presents a challenge, he is actually looking for his first win against the Titans in his career after losing the first four meetings in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2021.
3) Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
For the fourth straight season, Herbert will get a crack at the Titans. The meeting comes in Week 9, this time at Nissan Stadium as opposed to SoFi, where last year's game was held.
Herbert made it back to the playoffs last season, and a win against the Titans will help his chances of achieving that goal again.
2) C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
The last time the Titans won a game came against Stroud's Texans in Week 12.
Stroud didn't play his best football, but he is the only player on this list up until this point to have won playoff games in consecutive years.
1) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
This shouldn't be a surprise at all, as Mahomes has been arguably the league's best quarterback since the turn of the decade.
Mahomes threw for 446 yards the last time the Chiefs played against the Titans back in 2022.
