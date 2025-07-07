Titans RB Facing Make or Break Season
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is entering his third season with the team, but it could be his last if he doesn't perform up to standards.
Spears, 23, is viewed as a key piece to the Titans offense even if he isn't viewed as a starter. He'll get the second-most carries behind Tony Pollard, but that could lead to more opportunity throughout the season if he falls injured or is trying to be preserved for the long haul.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze emphasized the need for Spears to be better in the upcoming season.
"It sounds like hyperbole to call 2025 the biggest season of Tyjae Spears’ football life, but it really isn’t," Freeze wrote.
"The future of this position is uncertain in Tennessee after this year. And while Spears isn’t on an expiring contract, his involvement in the front office’s plans certainly is. The next 17 games on his schedule are his chance to prove he should be a part of those plans, because right now, I’m not sure he is."
This past season, Spears played in 12 games, logging 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
The Titans used a sixth-round pick in this year's draft to take Kalel Mullings out of Michigan. That should apply at least a little bit of pressure on Spears to perform better in the upcoming season.
If Spears takes another step back, it could lead the Titans to moving forward with Mullings and parting ways with the former Tulane running back. This means Spears has to find a way to get better as he tries to keep his positioning in the Titans running back room.
Spears will get a chance to prove himself later this month when the Titans begin training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!