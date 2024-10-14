Titans RB Week-to-Week After Injury
The Tennessee Titans ended up losing yesterday to the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 20-17. It was an unfortunate loss that ended up dropping the team to 1-4 on the season.
Unfortunately, the Titans also lost a key offensive piece in the game.
As shared by Jim Wyatt straight from head coach Brian Callahan, running back Tyjae Spears is considered week-to-week following his hamstring injury.
Spears has not had as big of a role as many fans expected this season, but he has been solid when he has been used. Tony Pollard has taken the clear-cut lead role at running back and run with it so far this season in his first year with the team.
So far this season in five games, Spears has carried the football 33 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. He has also chipped in 12 receptions for 76 yards.
Throughout his first year and five games with Tennessee, Spears has showed the ability to be a very dangerous dual-threat running back. He's a home run type of player every time he touches the football.
Hopefully, he will be able to attack his recovery process and get back on the field without suffering any setbacks. He hasn't had a huge role in the offense, but he's a key piece as a backup running back.
Next up for the Titans will be a tough Week 7 game on the road against the Buffalo Bills. In order to win that game, the Titans will need as many hands on deck as they can get and will need players to step up in a big way. Most importantly, they will need a much better performance from second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Levis and the offense have been a major disappointment this season. If they can't get things turned around offensively, the rest of the season is going to be very disappointing.
All of that being said, we'll make sure to provide updates about Spears' status as they become available.
