Titans Rolling The Dice With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans held all the cards going into the 2025 NFL Draft, and even received a massive offer from the New York Giants to trade down from No. 1 to No. 3.
The Giants offered the Titans late-round picks in the 2025 draft and a first-round pick in 2026, but Tennessee declined because the team wanted to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode thinks that Ward has a shot to prove the Titans right.
"The conviction expressed in the choice and the possibility it represents make Ward the easy answer here," Rexrode wrote.
"The latest iteration of a Titans front office went into the process talking openly about the importance of adding draft capital — which is what this franchise did with the No. 1 pick nine years ago, accelerating a turnaround. But Ward ended that talk. The Giants liked Ward enough to make a serious offer for him, and the Titans didn’t blink. Yes, this may turn out to be a giant mistake. But what if they’re right? Ward’s presence, high-level talent and backstory make that easier to buy. He needs to hope the rest of the Titans’ draft was incredible."
The hardest part about building a team is finding a franchise quarterback, and the Titans didn't want to waste the opportunity of having the No. 1 overall pick to pass on someone they believe can fit that bill.
That's why no trade offer was going to move the Titans off of picking Ward. Tennessee likely had a lot of interest on that No. 1 overall pick considering the fact that Ward was the only viable option to take at quarterback in the first round, but the Titans stuck to their guns, and now they have to ride it out with Ward.
