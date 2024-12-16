Titans Urged to Make Major QB Move
It was beginning to look like Will Levis was establishing himself as the Tennessee Titans' potential quarterback of the future.
Or, at the very least, Levis was about to make the Titans' offseason decision difficult: stick with Levis, or draft another signal-caller?
Well, after Tennessee's Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team's future may have just become considerably clearer.
Levis was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter on Sunday after throwing three interceptions — one of them being a pick-six — and losing a fumble.
The question is, could this spell the end for Levis in Music City?
While Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine doesn't exactly go that far, he does feel that the Titans should roll with Rudolph for the rest of the way in 2024.
"The offense still needs to show that it's improving under Brian Callahan, and Rudolph showed a clear comfort with the offense that Levis doesn't have," Ballentine wrote. "It would be best to just let Rudolph finish out the season and let Levis continue working on his game in practice."
In 11 starts this year, Levis has thrown for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.8.
He has made 20 starts since being drafted by Tennessee in 2023, and during that time, he has compiled 20 touchdowns and 16 picks.
Those aren't exactly franchise quarterback numbers, so perhaps the Titans really should just bench Levis and begin looking toward the future.
Even when Levis was showing improvement in the preceding weeks, he wasn't exactly lighting it up.
Tennessee is just 3-11 on the season and should have a great opportunity to select a signal-caller in the NFL Draft.
