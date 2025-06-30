Titans Urged Not to Trade Former Starting QB
The Tennessee Titans have a murky future with third-year quarterback Will Levis.
After he struggled in 2024, the Titans selected Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, killing the idea of Levis being the future of the franchise.
He remains with the team for now, but trade rumors have been swirling around him since Ward was being linked to Tennessee. However, team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks the team should explore the idea of keeping Levis for the upcoming season.
"I get asked a lot about this. If it were up to me (and it's not), I'd keep Levis," Wyatt wrote.
"In my opinion, he has more upside than the other two QBs on the roster (Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle) and if something were to happen to Cam, I think he'd give the team the best chance to win. But again, these decisions are made above my pay grade, by people smarter than me. And, if someone makes the team a great offer for him, I think you'd have to consider it. Nothing would surprise me at this point."
Whether Levis is traded or not will all depend on how he performs during training camp. If he plays well and the other quarterbacks struggle, the team may opt to keep Levis around for depth purposes.
Eyes will be on him from any team in need of a backup quarterback, so if the right offer comes upon general manager Mike Borgonzi's phone, the Titans should consider the idea of trading the player that was once considered the future of the franchise.
Levis and the rest of his Titans teammates are taking a few weeks off before the start of training camp, which takes place on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!