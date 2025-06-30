All Titans

Titans Urged Not to Trade Former Starting QB

One player could be traded by the Tennessee Titans, but there's a world in which he stays as a backup.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis prepares for a drill during minicamp practice.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis prepares for a drill during minicamp practice. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans have a murky future with third-year quarterback Will Levis.

After he struggled in 2024, the Titans selected Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, killing the idea of Levis being the future of the franchise.

He remains with the team for now, but trade rumors have been swirling around him since Ward was being linked to Tennessee. However, team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks the team should explore the idea of keeping Levis for the upcoming season.

"I get asked a lot about this. If it were up to me (and it's not), I'd keep Levis," Wyatt wrote.

"In my opinion, he has more upside than the other two QBs on the roster (Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle) and if something were to happen to Cam, I think he'd give the team the best chance to win. But again, these decisions are made above my pay grade, by people smarter than me. And, if someone makes the team a great offer for him, I think you'd have to consider it. Nothing would surprise me at this point."

Whether Levis is traded or not will all depend on how he performs during training camp. If he plays well and the other quarterbacks struggle, the team may opt to keep Levis around for depth purposes.

Eyes will be on him from any team in need of a backup quarterback, so if the right offer comes upon general manager Mike Borgonzi's phone, the Titans should consider the idea of trading the player that was once considered the future of the franchise.

Levis and the rest of his Titans teammates are taking a few weeks off before the start of training camp, which takes place on July 22.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News