Titans Downfall Continues Despite Will Levis Return
The Tennessee Titans are heading home from southern California disappointed after a 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
While the Titans were ahead for most of the first half after Will Levis found Calvin Ridley for a touchdown late in the first quarter, they were held scoreless in the second half until the final minute — a pattern that has developed over the course of the season for Tennessee.
Levis made his first appearance since Week 6 when the team lost to the Indianapolis Colts, and he had his most efficient game of the season completing 18 of 23 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chargers were led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who went 14 of 18 for 164 yards and a touchdown of his own. He also ran the ball in for a rushing touchdown, which ended up becoming the go-ahead score inside the two-minute warning in the first half.
With the loss, the Titans fall to 2-7, which is still among the worst records in the NFL alongside the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.
The Titans are back in action in Week 11 as they host the Minnesota Vikings.
