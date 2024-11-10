Will Levis Returns With Bang, Scoring Titans First TD
The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers this week and a big storyline surrounding the team is the return of second-year quarterback Will Levis from injury.
Levis has missed a lot of time this season due to a shoulder injury. When he has played, he has been very disappointing, which has called into question his long-term future as the team's quarterback.
Due to his struggles, there have been a lot of rumors and fans asking for the Titans to replace him with a new quarterback in the offseason.
Basically, Levis will be playing for his job throughout the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.
In the first quarter of today's game, Levis finally showed a flash of his arm talent. He was able to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead over the Chargers with a dynamic 42-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley.
Take a look at the touchdown bomb for yourself:
Those are the kinds of throws that Levis made quite often during his rookie season. He showed off a big arm in his first season and looked to be a quarterback that could make big-time plays.
None of that has been seen so far this season.
Thankfully, he showed on today's 42-yard touchdown that he still has that ability in him. If he can get back to being a lethal threat to throw the ball deep, he'll have a much better chance to remain the team's starter for the 2025 season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the game goes. Levis needs to use that touchdown pass as a springboard to a big-time performance.
Being able to come back and have a huge game in his return from injury would be a big step in the right direction towards keeping his job.
