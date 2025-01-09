Titans Coach 'Embarrassed' After Getting No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing with a 3-14 record this season.
It was Brian Callahan's first as a head coach, and he hopes that the team won't repeat what happened in 2024 in the future.
"We are all prideful, we are all competitors," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I'm incredibly prideful – I've won a lot of football games on teams in this league, and I've lost plenty, too. But this is a season … I know I'm a good football coach, and I know that I am going to be a good head coach. But this this certainly not the result I anticipated. And I am going to have to do a much better job.
"It is embarrassing. I do not like standing up here talking about having the first pick in the draft. I don't like it. I don't like the fact that we won three games. It's not the standard that I set for myself. … It does motivate me. No professional that likes to compete likes to be embarrassed, and there's feelings of that when you only win three games, and I am determined to not let that happen again."
While the Titans dealt with a lot of things beyond their control like injuries, they still feel that they could have played better to their standards.
Callahan was dealt a tough hand in his first season, and the front office has recognized that by giving him a second chance at turning things around for the Titans. However, it remains to be seen if Callahan is the right man for the job and is capable of turning things around for the franchise.
Now, Callahan will sit back and wait for a general manager to be hired before beginning the search to find players to help the team improve.
