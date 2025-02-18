Titans Urged to Sign Chiefs Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans will soon begin making roster changes to prepare for the 2025 season, as rookie additions from the NFL Draft and veteran signings from free agency will serve as the building blocks for a team looking to climb out of the league's gutter.
It remains anyone's guess what new Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi will do this offseason but one Titans reporter is hinting at a move he thinks would benefit the team.
ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport wrote on X (Twitter) Monday that Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu "should" be a target for Tennessee in free agency this offseason. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent after signing a two-year, $16 million contract with Kansas City in March 2023.
Originally a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas, Omenihu has turned in solid production during his six years in the league. He won his first-career Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs last season but came up short of a second title with Kansas City losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22.
During time with the Texans, Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Omenihu has started 12 of 78 career regular-season games while posting 101 total tackles (62 solo), 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and eight pass breakups. He's also got a ton of playoff experience, appearing in 14 career playoff games in his career while tallying 22 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Omenihu is also the active leader in postseason forced fumbles with four.
The Titans didn't have much to smile about this past season but the defense had some positive moments. Tennessee could potentially add Omenihu to a d-line highlighted by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and second-year riser T'Vondre Sweat along with linebackers Kenneth Murray and Harold Landry III.
