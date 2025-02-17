Titans Predicted to Shake Up Top of Draft at No. 1
The Tennessee Titans' most pressing decision this offseason likely leans on what's to come with their first-overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's an interesting draft class to attack for the Titans front office led by new general manager Mike Borgonzi, and one with several possible directions to turn, whether that be quarterback, best player available, or even a trade-down scenario.
But in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher, the Titans may have one clear "smartest move possible" ahead of them. In their latest mock draft, Tennessee was predicted to select Colorado wide receiver-cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter, simply to help this roster stack up the best talent they can.
"When selecting first overall, a team’s top priority should be securing a player who delivers on that investment with high-level production," Plocher wrote. "Reaching for positional value or banking on height/weight/speed outliers can lead to disappointment. The Titans avoid that risk by making the smartest move possible—selecting the best player in the draft class, Travis Hunter, with the No. 1 pick."
In the event Tennessee wasn't tempted by a trade-down situation, the selection of Hunter would be a bold play, but far from a poor choice. The Heisman winner was one of the most electric players in college football last season, and could effectively give the Titans a spark on both sides of the ball.
In 2024, Hunter had 96 catches on 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also was a standout on the defensive end with 11 passes defended and four interceptions through 13 games. He's a one-of-a-kind talent who could be a surefire impact playmaker from day one.
For Tennessee, he could add to an already strong secondary, while also helping as a weapon for whoever the team's next starting quarterback may be in 2025. Could the Titans land Hunter further down the board in a potential trade? Possibly. But in this scenario, they opt to stick and pick one of the stronger blue-chip guys on the board.
The Titans have some time to settle on a final decision, as the NFL Draft won't arrive until Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay at Lambeau Field. In the meantime, keep Hunter in the mix as a strong potential target for Tennessee.
