Titans Urged to Sign Chiefs Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have some considerable holes to fill on the roster this offseason.
A brutal season on both sides of the field makes that clear. The Titans ranked in the bottom quarter of the NFL for scoring offense and defense, ultimately leading to their demise with a 3-14 regular season record. This Tennessee roster has some work to do, and those steps could start in free agency.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani pinned a particular free agent who could be a strong fit for the Titans –– Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith.
"Whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward or Derek Carr playing quarterback for the Titans next year, that new signal-caller will need a boost in protection," Dajani wrote. "Tennessee hopes its left side of the line is solidified with JC Latham and Peter Skoronski, but center Lloyd Cushenberry suffered a torn Achilles in November, right guard Dillon Radunz is a free agent and then the Titans simply don't have a right tackle. Scoring Smith to play at right guard would be a great move for new general manager Mike Borgonzi -- who just came over from Kansas City."
New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi recently spoke about his biggest priorities for the roster this season, and atop that list was the offensive line. There might not be a better way to bring in that talent through free agency with a player from his former team.
Smith has been a consistent piece of the Kansas City offensive line since arriving four years ago. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, then went on to start in each of the 67 games he's suited up for.
This season, Smith went on to make his first Pro Bowl appearance and is eyeing his third-straight Super Bowl win in just four years of being in the league. Getting a signing of his caliber would be a massive addition to Tennessee's offensive line, especially for a front office looking to prioritize that area of the team.
OverTheCap projects the Titans to have just over $35 million in available money before any cap casualties take place, opening up enough room for a big-time signing like Smith.
In doing so, the Titans could plug a much-needed hole for the next season and beyond and act as a major line of protection for whoever 2025's starting quarterback becomes.
