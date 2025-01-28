Shedeur Sanders Would Love Titans Pick
The Tennessee Titans will have a major decision to make in three months once they roll around on the clock for the 2025 NFL draft, as whoever their selection ends up being will have a significant part in the future trajectory and direction of this franchise.
The pool of prospects who could be named the selection remains wide, but one name that's consistently been in the bunch of potential players is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Amid the Titans' recent concerns at quarterback, Tennessee and their new front office regime could attempt to iron out their issues on the most important spot of the field at the number one pick.
Considering Sanders' stock as a top quarterback prospect in the class, the fit looks appealing on paper, and there's a considerable chance he could ultimately be the guy for the selection.
And when you ask Sanders himself, he would be on board with a potential selection to the Titans.
When questioning Sanders how he'd feel about coming to Nashville, the Colorado prospect didn't seem opposed to the idea during his interview with Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
"I know the city, and I've heard a lot of great things about the city," Sanders said about Nashville. "And, I obviously see a lot of great things about their fan base. So, I know it's real fun there."
As Wyatt asked about how he'd feel if the Titans were to take him at number one, Sanders looks to be just as much of a fan.
"I'd love it. I would be thankful."
Sanders had a successful year with the Buffaloes during his most recent college campaign. He finished his 13 games with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on an impressive 74.0% completion rate.
With his strong accuracy mental processing, and size for the position at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, there's a lot to like about his fit as a future franchise quarterback of the Titans.
Of course, Sanders is not a perfect prospect, nor is there any in this class. And even considering his positive first impression with Tennessee, there will continue to be a wide-ranging discussion of who could end up as the number-one pick for the Titans and who the best fit for that may be.
However, it's hard not to include the Colorado quarterback among the leading candidates for the top pick in the first round, and it seems like Sanders himself would love to see it happen.
The Titans will shuffle through their options on the table up until they land on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft, starting on April 27th in Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!