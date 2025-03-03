Former Titans HC Pokes Fun at Tom Brady
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel led the squad that ended Tom Brady's career with the New England Patriots. But as the former Patriots linebacker returns to Foxborough as New England's head coach, he's offering up some major praise to the franchise legend that he won three Super Bowls with as teammates.
Vrabel said recently that he expects Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, to do well in his new role, but still poked some fun at his old friend.
“How hard is it? It can’t be that hard. It’s not like playing,” Vrabel joked, per Pro Football Talk. “But no, Tom will provide great input. It’s important that he’s involved in our league and I think that’s a great thing for the National Football League.”
Though Brady was New England's franchise cornerstone, Vrabel played a critical role during his time in Foxborough.
In eight years with the Patriots, Vrabel started 110 of 125 games while posting 606 total tackles (412 solo), 48 sacks,
Perhaps the most notable part of Vrabel's playing career was the fact that all eight of his catches with the Patriots resulted in touchdowns. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs later in his career, and caught two more touchdowns. All 10 of Vrabel's career catches went for scores.
He posted a 54-45 record in five years with the Titans in which he led Tennessee to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 through 2021. This was of course highlighted by the Titans making it to the AFC Championship in 2019. That season, the Titans were one game away from playing in the Super Bowl despite having a 9-7 record during the regular season that year. Vrabel finished his Titans career with a 2-3 postseason record.
Vrabel will make his return to Nashville when the Patriots visit the Titans next season, with the date still TBD.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!