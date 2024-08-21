Titans Veteran WR Returns to Practice
The Tennessee Titans are loaded at the wide receiver position on paper, but the reality is that the team's pass-catchers simply haven't been healthy. However, that is changing as the team approaches the final week of training camp.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd is returning to practice today, which is a huge boost for the Titans offense.
Boyd, 29, signed with the Titans shortly after the NFL Draft in May after Tennessee wasn't satisfied with its current setup in the receiver room. Boyd joined Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins in the starting lineup on the depth chart, and that's expected to be the case when the Titans line up for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Boyd has been out for a few weeks, but he's been able to play the role of a supportive veteran familiar with new head coach Brian Callahan at the helm. Boyd has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The last five of those years came with Callahan as the offensive coordinator, including a Super Bowl run in 2021 that ended in a loss to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
For the past three seasons, Boyd played in the WR3 role next to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, forming one of the best receiver trios in the NFL. Now in Tennessee, Boyd is expected to play a similar role next to Ridley and Hopkins. As a veteran, he's set to help Will Levis by giving him a reliable target in the middle of the field. The two haven't had much of a chance to build that chemistry between one another, but with Boyd back at practice, the pair can begin to make up for lost time.
