Titans vs. Vikings: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their final preseason game of the year hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but beat the Atlanta Falcons in their first two preseason games, so they are hoping to clinch a winning record in the exhibition games with a victory against the Vikings.
Here's a look at three things to watch ahead of the matchup:
Cam Ward's Redemption
Ward completed just 2 of 7 passes in the team's previous game against the Falcons, so he will hope to do better against a tough Vikings defense.
It remains to be seen how much the starters will play for the Titans, but the hope is that Ward can show progress after several weeks in training camp.
Wide Receiver Roster Crunch
The Titans are figuring out what their 53-man roster will look like ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline and the wide receiver position is one of the most pretentious on the team.
There are several key players fighting for their place on the team and it could come down to special teams to determine who makes it and who doesn't. Among the receivers, James Proche II is perhaps the player with the most to gain and lose.
Proche is viewed as someone that could be a seventh wideout if the team opts to carry that many. It will come down to whether he performs well as a return specialist and receiver if the team gets in a pinch during the season.
Starting Linebacker Battle
The Titans are still trying to figure out if James Williams Sr. or Cedric Gray will start next to Cody Barton at linebacker to start the season.
On the unofficial depth chart revealed at the beginning of the month, Williams was listed as a starter while Gray was a backup. However, Gray's performance in the most recent preseason contest threw things up in the air once again about the job battle.
It could come down to the game against the Vikings to see if Williams or Gray will start.
