Titans Warned Against Sam Darnold
The Tennessee Titans are among the teams that could sign Minnesota Vikings free agent quarterback Sam Darnold later this month.
Darnold is considered to be the top free agent quarterback, but there is cause for concern since he has only been a successful starter for a year.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that the Titans and other teams should avoid giving Darnold a major contract.
"Yes, we mentioned both Sanders and Darnold above as potential alternatives to Rodgers. This is all relative. I wouldn’t pursue Darnold either, at least if the annual price tag will be up in the $30-plus million range or if it requires a long-term commitment," Gagnon writes.
"I like Darnold. He showed in 2024 that he is capable of carrying a talented team with plenty of support for a long stretch. He did not prove that he could continue to do so when it mattered most in January."
"Darnold is a great bridge quarterback and a superb backup. He’s an insurance policy for a contender that may need the coverage in a pinch. But when he completely choked with awful performances in a critical Week 18 loss to the Lions and an even-more-critical playoff loss to the Rams, he reminded us why he was on his fourth roster in a five-year span."
"Somebody will make it five in six, and there’s a good chance they’ll regret it."
The Titans could sign Darnold if they aren't high on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at quarterback, but any player they take would be a massive risk. The key is being able to give whoever they choose at quarterback the best chance to succeed, and if that is Darnold, the Titans may be making a massive mistake in the long run.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!