Titans Linked to Huge Free Agent QB
The major question around the Tennessee Titans' pending offseason leans on how they'll attack their quarterback concerns for the 2025 season.
Following the previous 17-game sample size seen from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in 2024, the Titans are in the market for improvements under center, and in an offseason where many teams across the league could have varying quarterback changes, the landscape effectively puts Tennessee in an interesting spot when approaching their needs this offseason.
Many have seen the Titans turning towards addressing quarterback with their number-one pick, potentially opting to go with Cam Ward to help lead their future endeavors at the position. Yet, some faces around the league see Tennessee taking things differently.
ESPN's Turron Davenport predicts the Titans could be in the market for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. In their prediction, Tennessee offers the Pro Bowl quarterback a three-year, $120 million contract with $85 million guaranteed in free agency, which may be enough to entice the 27-year-old.
"This deal gets Darnold to the coveted $40 million yearly average and offers an opportunity for him to be cemented as a starter for the next three years," Davenport wrote. "Darnold would also get to reenter the free agent market at 30 years old to get another crack at a big contract. The Titans can use more of their free agent funds -- and turn to the draft -- to complement Darnold while he attempts to prove himself capable of being their next long-term signal-caller."
ESPN also pins another potential suitor in the Las Vegas Raiders to enter the sweepstakes, offering up a three-year, $125 million deal, $55 million guaranteed, to Darnold. However, insider Dan Graziano sees the Titans as providing a better pitch between the two.
"The higher guarantee swings it," Graziano said. "Here, Darnold would have a little bit of a concern that the Titans might also take a guy in the draft, leaving him to potentially get Kirk Cousins-ed, but the Raiders bring that same concern. This is more money, and Darnold would still get to hit free agency again at 29 or 30."
Could a big investment into Darnold be the spark the Titans need to get this offense back on track? If he replicates his showing from 2024, he could be the key in doing so.
Darnold had his best season yet suiting up with the Vikings, posting 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a career-best 66.2% completion rate. For any team eager for a big swing at the quarterback position, offering a sizable contract to the former third-overall pick could be the best way to do so.
For the Titans, it remains to be seen if Darnold is the best opportunity on the table. Likely the most expensive option on the table, but could be the most surefire –– giving Tennessee a veteran option to lead the group for 2025 and get this struggling offense back up to speed in Brian Callahan's second year onboard.
The likelihood of a big quarterback contract coming from Tennessee probably leans on Ward's status as the number-one pick, and if he's locked in as the guy, this idea tends to die out. But, if the Titans turn another direction for April's draft, the Darnold train may begin to gain notable traction.
