Titans Welcome Five Coaches Through Bill Walsh Fellowship
In a display of their commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Tennessee Titans have handpicked five coaches to join the team for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and training camp.
These coaches were selected through a rigorous process that considered their qualifications, experience, and potential contributions to the team.
They are part of the prestigious NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, a platform that champions diversity in the sports industry.
The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, a cornerstone of the NFL's commitment to diversity, utilizes NFL clubs' training camps, off-season workout programs, and minicamps. It offers talented coaches a unique opportunity to observe, participate, and gain invaluable experience, with the ultimate goal of securing a full-time NFL coaching position.
This year’s fellowship began during mandatory minicamp on Monday, June 5, and will continue into the first few weeks of training camp.
"It's a fantastic program," Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan said. "I've come across multiple guys over my time in the league that have, in a sense, graduated from that program where they've made impressions, they've made relationships and it's given them opportunities to get jobs in the NFL, which is ultimately what it's for is exposing guys to the NFL, to the way of our coaching processing, and then a chance to get to meet people."
The Titans currently have four full-time coaches who started their NFL careers as Bill Walsh Fellows on staff. These coaches, Kylan Butler, Lori Locust, Clinton McMillan, and Tracy Rocker, are shining examples of the program's success. Kylan Butler began as a fellow in 2021 before being hired full-time in 2022.
"It's a networking and relationship business, too. And so, let those guys meet people," Callahan said. "Obviously, Clinton McMillan was a guy that was in the Bill Walsh fellowship program and ended up getting hired from it. So, they're great opportunities. They're competitive jobs to get now. These internships, we'll have hundreds of applicants trying to get a chance to come in here."
Lori Locust also went through the program, participating in training camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. Clinton McMillan started as a Bill Walsh Fellow, serving as a defensive assistant for the Titans in 2021. Tracy Rocker gained his first NFL coaching experience as a Bill Walsh Fellow in 2001 with the Indianapolis Colts and again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006.
"And so, they're very competitive, and the guys that we bring in, we feel like can one, help us for the part time they're here and two, that they've got futures as really bright coaches in the NFL," Callahan said. "So, it's great to have those guys."
Below is a list of the Titans’ 2024 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows:
Trevor Browder – Wide Receivers
Perry Carter – Defensive Backs
Earvin McKenzie – Strength & Conditioning
Seth Payne – Defensive Line
Juan Rodriguez – Offensive Line
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!