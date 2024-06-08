Titans QB Finding New Target at TE
When you think of top quarterback and tight end partnerships, the Tennessee Titans aren't the first to come to mind. However, Will Levis and Josh Whyle are looking to change that perception.
Levis and Whyle, a second- and fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft by the Titans, struggled to find their footing in their rookie seasons. But with a year under their belt, they are building chemistry to form a hopefully lethal combination someday.
"He's a juice guy that we have on this team, and it's been cool to see him come out of his shell, and to be a fun presence in this locker room," Levis said of Whyle. "He works his tail off, he is prepared every day. He puts a lot on himself; I feel like that is why we're pretty similar. Ever since we came in here as rookies, we have kind of been hip to hip, being able to keep ourselves accountable. He's made huge strides – you can tell just from the moment he got here for workouts, he really worked on himself and his body and how he's going to approach this year. It has paid off for him a lot, and I'm looking forward to continuing to see him develop."
Whyle had a quiet rookie year, catching just nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. However, he's capable of more. During his career at Cincinnati, Whyle had 15 touchdowns in his final three seasons, setting a program record for most scores by a tight end.
Among the people he surpassed in his career at Cincinnati were Travis Kelce and Brent Celek, who have both gone on to have excellent NFL journeys. If Whyle can follow along that trajectory, he could emerge as one of the league's top tight ends.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!