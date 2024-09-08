Titans Offense Collapses in Loss to Bears
The Tennessee Titans were on the wrong end of the "tale of two halves" cliche in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
Tennessee started the coach Brian Callahan with a forgettable 24-17 loss, as the Titans blew a 17-0 first-half lead thanks to a mistake-filled second half that featured two non-offensive touchdowns for the Bears.
The Titans held Bears rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in check in his NFL debut, but Chicago forced Tennessee into three three-and-outs in the second half while also blocking a punt that was scooped up for a touchdown. Tyrique Stevenson then returned a wild Will Levis interception back 43 yards for a score to give the Bears the lead with 7:35 to play in the fourth quarter.
Levis and the offense got out to a slow start, but picked things up on the third drive of the game when running back Tony Pollard scored on a 26-yard touchdown run in his Titans debut. Tennessee quickly added a field goal after Velus Jones Jr. fumbled on the dynamic kickoff before putting together a 14-play, 73-yard drive on the next possession that ended with a 17-yard touchdown catch from Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo.
Fittingly, the Bears defense helped seal the win, as Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson picked off Levis on fourth down with 1:05 to play.
Levis finished 19 of 32 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown and two picks. Williams failed to top the 100-yard mark, as he went 14 of 29 passing for 92 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Titans showed what they can do in the first half, and will need to recapture some of that production in Week 2's meeting with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers at Nissan Stadium.
