Titans' Will Levis Hits Historic Low vs. Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis reached a forgettable mark in the first half of Week 12's matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
After being sacked a whopping seven times in the first half, Levis became the first quarterback since Philadelphia Eagles legend Randall Cunningham in 1986 to be sacked at least seven times in multiple halves of a single season, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.
Despite the constant pressure in the pocket, Levis led the Titans to a 20-17 lead headed into halftime after conducting four scoring drives, one of which ended in a 38-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Levis said leading up to the game that he's not trying to "play hero ball" amid all the turnovers this season.
"You have to just continue coming to work, knowing that how you approach your job and how you approach your day-to-day are the habits that create winning football," Levis said, per the team website. "And, we just have to know that if we just keep doing those things, then the wins are going to come. ... Can't press, can't force anything, can't try to play hero ball. ... But I think if we just keep taking care of the small things like we have, then it'll come eventually."
Headed into Week 12, Levis had been sacked 27 times across seven games, seven-most among quarterbacks this season. This number is certainly concerning when considering that Levis missed three total games due to injury
"I'm looking at what I can do myself," Levis said. "I think a couple opportunities, a couple of times where I could have just found a play or gotten out of the pocket and made something happen. ... We just got to do a better job doing our jobs."
