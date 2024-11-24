Titans DB Injured vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans are playing well against the Houston Texans in the first half of their Week 12 matchup, but it is coming at a price.
Titans defensive back Daryl Worley suffered an injury during the second quarter against the Texans and may not return for the rest of the game.
Worley usually plays as a cornerback, but given the team's injuries in the secondary, he has moved to the safety spot for the Titans alongside Mike Brown.
With Amani Hooker out, Julius Wood is entering the game for the Titans.
So far this season, Worley has been a welcomed veteran presence amidst a young secondary. This is the third week in a row where Worley has been elevated from the practice squad to fill in some roles in the secondary. It's the final game Worley has a chance to do this before being added to the 53-man roster.
If he is healthy after the game, Worley might find himself signing a contract to join the team full-time.
The Titans, without Worley, lead 17-14 against the Texans midway through the second quarter.
