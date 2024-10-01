Titans' Will Levis Injured vs. Dolphins
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis exited in the first half of Week 4's matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to a right shoulder injury. Mason Rudolph took his place at quarterback.
The team ruled Levis as questionable to return after Rudolph entered the game.
While attempting to dive for a first down, Levis landed on his shoulder and appeared to be in some discomfort after getting up. His sacrifice didn't exactly pay off, as the Titans punted on the ensuing 4th and 1.
ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge said on the Monday Night Football broadcast that Levis was immediately checked on after returning to the sidelines.
"You're seeing Will Levis trying to throw the football. It is his right shoulder," Rutledge said. "He's been sort of moving his neck around. They had an athletic trainer put his hands inside the jersey try to feel the shoulder. And actually, somebody went up to Mason Rudolph and said, 'Is he okay? Are you going in?' Rudolph said 'I don't know.'"
Upon exiting, Levis was 3 of 4 passing for 25 yards and one interception. Rudolph completed his first two passes, including an 18-yard connection with receiver Treylon Burks.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!