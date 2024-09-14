Titans QB Not Losing Sleep Over 'Fluke Pklay'
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis isn't letting Week 1's crushing loss to the Chicago Bears get to him.
As the Titans prepare to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the home opener on Sunday, Levis is putting the 24-17 loss behind him, something he says is a sign of his growth.
“There have been times where a game like that for days, weeks, and really just kept getting to me,” Levis said. “But I didn’t lose sleep Sunday night. I know that I’m a good quarterback in this league, and obviously there’s a lot of things to get better on."
Levis helped the Titans build a 17-0 lead in the first half but finished the game having gone 19 of 32 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
His first pick was one of the lowlights across the league in Week 1. With less than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Levis inexplicably attempted to flip the ball to Tyler Boyd while being taken down, allowing Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson to easily secure the interception and run 43 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Levis called it "a fluke play."
"Watching that tape, I still have that confidence and knowing it’s a fluke play that I can definitely learn from," he said. "I still have all the confidence in the world in this team and everything. Just have to come to work the same way regardless of what happens.”
Looking to tie the game late in the fourth, Levis tossed his second interception on another pass intended for Boyd, which sealed the loss. Chicago's Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson came up with the pick to give the Bears a win in a game where they were held scoreless on offense.
Levis will be aiming for a major bounce-back performance when the Titans and Jets kick off from Nashville on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
