Titans QB Reflects on Epic Dolphins Win
The Tennessee Titans hope to have a similar result that they had last year when they visited the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
The Titans escaped with a 28-27 win after scoring two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the final few minutes against the Dolphins to upset them back in December.
Will Levis threw one of those touchdowns and looks back on that game fondly.
""It was a lot of fun," Levis said about last year's game vis team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But different team, different season for both of us. Any time you play on Monday night, the whole world is watching, and it gives a little bit of extra excitement, so we've got that. That was a good win for us, and we're just hoping to go get another win down there at a point of the season where we really need one.
"It's a good opportunity for us to go out and show what we're made of."
The victory against the Dolphins marked Levis' last win as the Titans starting quarterback. In 12 career starts, Levis is 3-9, which is a stat that needs to increase if he is to remain under center.
Levis has struggled over his first three games, specifically in the turnover department. Levis has turned the ball over eight times on offense, two more than any other team in the NFL.
If Levis is going to get the Titans back on track, he needs to make better decisions when it comes to ball security. The defense also has some work to do, but a football team can only go as far as its quarterback takes them.
If Levis and the Titans can pull off a win against the Dolphins in Week 4, it could be the spark they need to build some momentum and get the season back on the rails.
