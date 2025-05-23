Titans Will Make Changes at RB
The Tennessee Titans are looking for ways to improve this offseason so they can no longer be the worst team in the league.
It is going to take more than one or even a few changes to make that happen, but a position that could use some altering is the running back spot. Tony Pollard had over 1,000 yards, but he dealt with fatigue in the second half of the season.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan is looking to attack the running back position a little differently in the upcoming season than he did in 2024.
"He was battling the second half of the year quite a bit. But I think in a perfect world, it's a healthier division of labor. I think he ended up carrying the ball a lot. He was our most productive running back," Callahan said of Pollard via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"And then Tyjae (Spears) had some injuries early, too. So, he ended up playing a lot early and then Tyjae sort of came on as the year went on further. So, I like really both of those players a lot, I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly and allows us to maybe have a spot for a third back between Julius (Chestnut) and Kalel (Mullings), some heavier style back and runner. So hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed so he doesn't have to take the brunt of it. And we can get 17 games out of all those guys at their best."
Pollard should still be the primary ball carrier with Spears ranking second in touches. Chestnut and Mullings will likely fight for the third roster spot in training camp, where the winner will likely only spend most of their time on special teams as opposed to the offense.
