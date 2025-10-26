Several Stars Officially Out For Titans vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are making their final preparations before facing off against the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season.
The Titans just revealed which players will be declared inactive ahead of their Week 8 contest. Here's a look at who won't play against the Colts:
DT Jeffery Simmons
Simmons is out with a hamstring injury that plagued him in the team's Week 7 loss against the New England Patriots. His injury will thrust T'Vondre Sweat into the spotlight, but losing Simmons for the game is a massive loss for the Titans defensive line.
Expect Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have a good game against the Titans with Simmons out.
WR Calvin Ridley
Ridley sits for the second straight week after hurting his hamstring back in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His absence will make No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's job a little harder against the Colts.
There is hope that Ridley can return soon for the Titans, but his loss allows other younger players to have more of a chance to build a role in the offense.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver stays on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
As Tyler Lockett is no longer with the team, the Titans will rely on Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey.
OL Blake Hance
Hance is out for the third straight week with a shoulder injury that continues to rear its ugly head.
The Titans will go with JC Latham, Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore Jr. as the starting offensive line.
LB Arden Key
Key won't play for the third straight week after hurting himself back in the team's lone win in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. Key's absence has made things difficult for the pass rush in Tennessee, but the position group will have to roll with the punches once again.
Jihad Ward and Dre'Mont Jones will be the team's top pass rushers against the Colts. Ali Gaye and Jaylen Harrell will also have a role for the team.
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Crenshaw-Dickson is a healthy scratch for the Titans for the third straight week. The rookie out of Florida has made just two appearances for the team this season.
The backup offensive linemen are Oli Udoh, Corey Levin and rookie fifth-round pick Jackson Slater.
