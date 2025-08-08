Titans WR Battle Heating Up
The Tennessee Titans have a busy wide receiver room with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson leading the way.
Rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are expected to make the team's 53-man roster, while Bryce Oliver should make the team as well. However, the final wide receiver spot is up for grabs during training camp.
"Heading into camp, it sure seemed like there was just one WR seat up for grabs and rookie UDFA Xavier Restrepo was the favorite for the job. Ridley, Lockett, Dike, Ayomanor, Jefferson, and Oliver are all locks for the team," A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze wrote.
"Restrepo’s college profile and connection with Cam Ward seemed to make him a strong choice for WR7. He was a very popular target during OTA’s as well, solidifying that opinion. But these past two weeks, there has been no denying James Proche. He’s been the most productive receiver on the team in 11-on-11 drills."
"He’s looked definitively better than Restrepo. And he brings the added bonus of being the best proven return man on the roster. Being able to justify him as an actual receiver, and getting his return services as a bonus, makes him a very attractive roster keeper. Restrepo suddenly has a lot of ground to make up if he wants to win this job."
Restrepo was viewed as the team's likeliest undrafted free agent to make the roster, but he hasn't done enough to flat out earn his roster spot. He's in the midst of a very competitive position battle where going up against a veteran isn't easy.
Restrepo's connection with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has increased his chances, but it hasn't guaranteed his spot on the roster.
Luckily for Restrepo, there is still plenty of time for him to make up some ground and earn that final wide receiver spot on the roster over Proche.
Restrepo and the Titans will participate in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
