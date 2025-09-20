Titans Rookie WR Still Adjusting to NFL
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is just getting his feet wet in the NFL after playing in the first two games of his career.
Ayomanor recently spoke about the challenges plaguing him in the NFL and how he thinks things will get better with more reps.
"I think I'm always a confident person, but I think the biggest part is comfortability, because, to be honest, I haven't played a lot of NFL games, right? And so I think not the confidence, but the comfortability of knowing how things might go from experience is something that helps," Ayomanor said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
The Medicine Hat, Alberta native is still getting used to life in the NFL, but he explained how life as a professional is different from college.
"I think it's just more because at Stanford, obviously I had to do school. I might have a game on the weekend, but I also have a big computer science project to do on the weekend as well. And so it's like you have to try to find a way to divvy all your time, but it's hard because you're doing two very challenging things, but now I'm doing one very challenging thing, so I think the preparation has stepped up," Ayomanor said.
The preparation has certainly paid off for Ayomanor because he has been arguably the team's best wide receiver so far this season. Through two games, Ayomanor has six catches for 69 yards and the team's lone touchdown catch. Only Calvin Ridley has more receiving yards than Ayomanor.
The fourth-round pick has gotten the opportunities and it's clear the chemistry with fellow rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is improving, so it's only a matter of time before this starts translating into more success for the Titans offense.
Eventually the success will turn into wins, but there are still far more issues at hand that are beyond Ayomanor's control that are plaguing the team in the early part of the season.
As long as he continues to do his job and get more comfortable, the results have a better chance of showing up.
