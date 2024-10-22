Three NFC Contenders Linked to Titans DB
Quandre Diggs was a late-offseason pickup for the Tennessee Titans to plug into the defense as a starting safety. Now, he's turning into a potential NFL trade deadline piece.
There are quite a few teams around the league that could use some safety help. In fact, many of those teams are potential contenders at this point in the season.
With the Titans sitting at 1-5 so far through Week 7, they look like a prime candidate to become a seller. They have a lot of veteran pieces that simply don't fit the timeline that the team appears to have.
Keeping that in mind, Justin Melo of Titan Sized has suggested that three NFC contenders could be potential trade suitors for Diggs at the deadline.
Those three teams are the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks. All three teams could make a lot of sense, and a trade to the Seahawks would actually be a homecoming for him as he played there for the last four and a half years.
During the 2024 NFL season so far with Tennessee, Diggs has played in six games. He has racked up 32 total tackles. To this point there are no other statistics to note, but he has been a playmaking safety throughout his career.
He has recorded 24 interceptions throughout his career and has two defensive touchdowns. Diggs has forced five fumbles and defended 56 passes.
Those are the kind of impact numbers that all three of the teams listed as possible trade destinations need.
At 31 years old, Diggs is in the closing years of his prime. He's on a one-year contract, which would give his new team a chance to re-sign him long-term or let him walk if things don't go well. That one-year deal also would help make the cost to acquire him much lower.
It seems very possible that Diggs will be on the move before the November 5th deadline. He simply isn't going to be a long-term piece for the Titans. They could move him for a draft asset and then focus on replacing him in the offseason.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Tennessee leading up to the trade deadline. Don't be surprised if Diggs ends up being on the move at some point.
