Three Titans Could Miss Broncos Game

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Jeremy Brener

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson outruns Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson outruns Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are going into their matchup against the Denver Broncos with a few players still dealing with injuries.

According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is questionable for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Broncos.

Sneed was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List for a good chunk of training camp as he was recovering from offseason knee surgery. Sneed has been working hard to get back on the field and it has shown in his process.

Sneed missed 12 games for the Titans last season due to injury, mostly with the quadriceps. Should he play, it will be Sneed's first action since Oct. 13, which was Tennessee's Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed goes through warmups before their game against the Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed goes through warmups before their game against the Green Bay Packers. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Sneed isn't the only one on the injury report with a questionable designation. Rookie running back Kalel Mullings is also up in the air for Sunday's contest as he recovers from an ankle sprain.

Mullings sprained his ankle on the first play of the second half in the Titans' preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago. While Mullings avoided being placed on injured reserve, the Titans have been cautious with him. There is a chance he could miss an opportunity to make his NFL debut against the Broncos.

If Mullings is healthy, he will likely slide into Tennessee's plans as the backup running back behind Tony Pollard with Tyjae Spears on injured reserve battling an ankle sprain of his own.

While Mullings has a 50/50 chance of playing against the Broncos, the same cannot be said for fellow rookie Kevin Winston Jr., who is doubtful for the Titans. Winston Jr., a third-round pick out of Penn State, has been recovering from his injuries since the previous collegiate season.

Winston tore his ACL a year ago, but given the fact that he is a rookie, the Titans want to be extra cautious with him. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp, so the Titans expect him to make his debut within the next few weeks, but it likely won't come in Week 1.

