Titans OT Becomes Fantasy Football Expert
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has a new job.
Not only is he the starting right tackle for the Titans, but he has also been named a fantasy football expert for FantasyLife.com.
It's not uncommon for NFL players to pick up side jobs or hobbies outside of their career, especially for non-stars like Petit-Frere. However, there is a bit of controversy surrounding his recent hire.
Petit-Frere, who turned 25 earlier this month, was suspended six games at the beginning of the 2023 season for violating the league's anti-gambling policy. Petit-Frere was not reportedly betting on NFL games, but he was betting on other sports while at the Titans facility.
Perhaps Petit-Frere is angling for his potential career when he is done playing on the gridiron, and there's nothing wrong with that. Everyone should deserve to follow their passions, but given that he is struggling on the offensive line for the Titans, fans have shared their disdain over this career move.
Petit-Frere allowed nine pressures in the Titans' Week 2 loss against the New York Jets. The rest of the offensive line had relatively clean days, but Petit-Frere struggled mightily. Now, Titans fans may feel like he is putting his attention towards something else instead of protecting quarterback Will Levis.
Petit-Frere will have the chance to balance his new job with his current one, but the Titans may be looking to move on from him if his game doesn't clean up soon. Petit-Frere won the starting job during training camp without much competition from his teammates, but second-year pros John Ojuwku and Jaelyn Duncan could look to challenge him for his first-string status if he continues to struggle.
Petit-Frere and the Titans face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium.
