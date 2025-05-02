Three Titans Rookies Among Best Value Picks
The Tennessee Titans chose nine players as part of their rookie class to join the team for the upcoming season.
Out of those nine picks, three of those players have stood out from the rest, according to ESPN analyst Matt Miller.
Miller listed fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor as the No. 80 best value pick in the draft despite being chosen at No. 124.
"The Titans needed to provide Cam Ward with playmakers, and Ayomanor could be a big slot receiver early. He has the skills to win on breaking routes that will make him a pitch-and-catch target," Miller wrote.
The Titans also took a flier on Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. in the third round. He was No. 42 on the list even though he was the No. 82 overall pick.
"Recovering from a torn ACL suffered in September might delay the start of Winston's rookie season, but he has starter-level traits and likely would have been a first-rounder on my board if he hadn't been injured," Miller wrote.
The best pick for the Titans is the player headlining the class, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. He popped in at No. 20 on Miller's list.
"Even though he was the No. 14 player on my board, Ward was my top quarterback and a valuable pick in a draft that lacked depth at the position," Miller wrote.
"His arm talent, creativity and field vision will help him have early success. The Titans' aggressiveness in zeroing in on Ward and refusing trade offers deserves praise."
The success or failure of this year's class will be dependent on Ward. If he does well, it will be seen as a successful class overall. If not, the Titans may still have an exciting piece or two, but it will ultimately be deemed a failure.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!