Tyler Lockett Talks Titans Signing
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett was with the Seattle Seahawks for a decade, but before heading to the pacific northwest, he was a fan of the team he plays for now.
Lockett recalled attending a playoff game over 15 years ago in Nashville between the Titans and Baltimore Ravens.
"I became a Titans fan when the team drafted Vince Young," Lockett said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I enjoyed watching Vince Young, Chris Johnson, Kenny Britt. I loved watching Cortland Finnegan play — and fight every single game. You had Keith Bulluck at linebacker, Albert Haynesworth at nose tackle, Michael Griffin. It was really fun."
"That (playoff game) was my first time being in Nashville as a kid. My best friend was a Ravens fan, and we sat in front of Joe Flacco's parents that day."
Lockett was released by the Seahawks earlier this offseason after 10 years with the team, making him one of the longest-tenured players for any team in the league.
Now with the Titans, Lockett is looking to continue his path in the NFL.
"I'm excited about it," Lockett said. "I've been at the same place for 10 years, and now this is a new atmosphere, a new building, you are learning everybody's names, and you are trying to ways where you fit in. But it's really cool to see how the front office is coming together and communicating. And, this is my first time being with a team where the head coach (Brian Callahan) is an offensive style head coach. I've always been around defensive head coaches with Pete Carroll and Mike Macdonald, so it's going to be something new."
"But it's exciting, being a Titan now. My dad has told me it's refreshing to go to a new place because it challenges you, and you learn a new way. I'm looking forward to what's next."
Lockett will participate in OTA's with the Titans later in the offseason.
