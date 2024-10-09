Three Titans Stars Miss Practice to Start Week
The Tennessee Titans are practicing for the first time after their Week 5 bye, but some players will be taking it easy as they go into the week.
Titans coach Brian Callahan told reporters that the team would not have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed or defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons practice today, giving all three of them some rest.
Hopkins, 32, has almost been placed in bubble wrap so far this season after suffering a knee injury back in training camp. The Titans have been extra cautious with him even though he has yet to miss a game with his knee injury. The Titans are simply ensuring that their star receiver is healthy as the team goes into the later parts of the season.
The same can be said for Sneed, who also dealt with a knee injury back in training camp. Sneed, 27, played in all four games for the Titans before the bye week, but the team wants to make sure its star cornerback is healthy for the long haul. Considering the fact that fellow starter Chidobe Awuzie is on injured reserve with a groin injury, Sneed's health becomes that much more important.
Simmons is the player out of the three with the most to lose considering he just suffered an elbow injury that held him out of the Titans' Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins. The defensive line is thin when it comes to depth, so having Simmons healthy for the entire season is incredibly important. The fact that the Titans are only holding him out for rest rather than an injury is a good sign that he should be able to return this weekend.
The Titans hope to have all three of their stars back when the Indianapolis Colts come to town for their Week 6 rivalry matchup.
