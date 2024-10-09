Former Titans Coach Joins Ravens
A former coach of the Tennessee Titans is making his return to the NFL.
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr told reporters that the team is hiring former Tennessee Titans and long-time NFL coach Dean Pees as a senior advisor.
"He’s a guy who knows me as a person, knows the system, knows the culture here," Orr said via The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec. "He’s a Raven."
Pees, 75, is a former Raven, coaching the team from 2010-17 as both an inside linebackers coach (2010-12) and defensive coordinator (2013-17). But he is also a former Titan, where he served as a defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel from 2018-19.
Pees retired from the NFL following the 2022 season after serving two years as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, but now it appears he is back in the NFL with the Ravens.
Pees has over 50 years of NFL coaching experience from high school to college and the pros. Pees got his big break in the coaching profession in 1998 when he was named the head coach of the Kent State Golden Flashes. He served six seasons in the role, but it didn't lead to much success. Pees finished 17-51 for the program before he left after the 2003 campaign.
Pees has drawn a lot of experience from some of the top coaches in football on both the collegiate and professional levels, working under the likes of Lou Holtz, Nick Saban, Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh, making him one of the most decorated coaches in football.
Now, he'll take the experience he has gained over the past 50 years, including his two years as defensive coordinator for the Titans, and apply it to the Ravens as they look to compete alongside Tennessee in the AFC Wild Card hunt.
