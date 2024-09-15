Three Things to Watch in Jets vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans hope to bounce back from last week's collapse against the Chicago Bears with a strong, winning performance against the New York Jets.
Here are three things to watch going into the Week 2 contest:
Will Offense Take Care of the Ball?
The Titans were up 17-0 against the Bears last week late in the first half and were well on their way to victory. However, three turnovers and a blocked punt that led to a touchdown allowed the Bears to score 24 unanswered points to pull off a miraculous comeback.
In some ways, the Bears didn't beat the Titans. But rather, the Titans beat themselves.
If the Titans can limit their mistakes and take care of the football, their chances of winning against the Jets will be much higher.
Will Defense Force Turnovers?
The defense has also emphasized and prioritized turnovers this week, but for the total opposite reason.
Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has told the media that the team is looking to force more turnovers, believing that as the way to become an elite defense.
If the Titans defense can force a very sound and mindful Aaron Rodgers into an interception or fumble, Tennessee could see their winning equity rise.
Jamal Adams Debuts
The Titans defense should get a massive boost in the secondary with the arrival of veteran Jamal Adams.
Adams is set to make his Titans debut after signing with the team over the summer, and it happens to come against the team that drafted him.
Adams knows the Jets very well after being chosen with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the franchise. He was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 for two first-round picks, but he still has fond memories of his time with the Jets.
That being said, Adams will gladly put those feelings to the side as he looks to beat his former team.
