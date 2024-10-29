Trade Rumors Swirl Around Titans Star Defender Again
The Tennessee Titans could very well make more moves ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline on November 5th. So far, they have already made two sizable moves.
Of course, the big trade sent star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins packing to the Kansas City Chiefs. They quickly followed that trade up with a trade of linebacker Ernest Jones.
Looking at the roster, there are a few players who could still make sense as potential trade candidates.
Jeffery Simmons is a name that has been floated around quite a bit in the rumor mill. He's the kind of defensive talent that a team can build their defense around. In fact, the Titans could simply choose to keep him and do that very same thing.
Jordy McElroy of USA Today Sports has compiled a list of the top trade candidates for each team in the NFL. When it came to Tennessee, Bryan Manning of Titans Wire listed Simmons as the top name.
"The Titans have already traded Deandre Hopkins and Ernest Jones," Manning wrote. "Jeffery Simmons is the name to watch. He’s a good player, but the thought is that Tennessee overvalues him a bit too much. Now may be the time to move him, as the Titans are clearly in a complete rebuild. Tennessee selected T’Vondre Sweat in the 2024 NFL draft and can rebuild its defensive line around him. Another name to watch is Harold Landry. Landry would be a popular name for teams seeking pass-rush help."
At 27 years old, Simmons is still young enough to be a long-term piece for either the Titans or a team that trades for him. If he does end up being traded, Tennessee should get a nice return for him.
So far this season, he has played in six games. He has racked up 21 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass. Those numbers show a little bit of his ability to impact a game.
Moving him would be a very tough decision for the Titans. He is currently one of the faces of the team. However, the NFL is a tough business and his trade value is very high right now.
Only time will tell if Tennessee ends up moving on from its star defender. Fans would be upset to see him go, but the direction of the franchise is very much in question right now.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors surrounding the Titans over the next week. Simmons is a name worth monitoring very closely.
