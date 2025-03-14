What's Next For Will Levis After Titans QB Signing?
The Tennessee Titans quarterback room is getting a bit of a makeover after signing veteran Brandon Allen from the San Francisco 49ers.
After last year's backup Mason Rudolph left in free agency to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Titans were in need of making an addition to get some insurance for Levis.
Now that Levis has a teammate in the quarterback room with him, how does that bode for his future with the team?
There is a possibility that the Titans roll into the 2025 campaign with Levis as the leading candidate to be the starter and Allen as the backup. However, it isn't very likely.
There may have been more caution in the wind if the Titans opted to sign someone like Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, because any of those veterans would have come in expecting to supplant Levis as the starter. Allen, a career-long backup with 10 career starts in nine seasons, isn't coming in expecting to be any more than a No. 2.
In fact, Allen has spent a good chunk of his career as the third-string quarterback, much like he did in the past two years with the 49ers.
This means that there is a very slim chance that the Titans are done at quarterback this offseason, and considering they still hold the No. 1 overall pick, there's a higher likelihood that Tennessee keeps the selection to take Miami's Cam Ward.
Though there has been speculation of a potential trade back in the draft, the Titans may not if they feel Ward is their guy moving forward. The move to sign Allen shows that they are still keeping Ward open as an option, which could very well mean Levis will be replaced as the franchise quarterback just two years after being drafted.
