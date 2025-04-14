Where Would Titans QB Prospect Go In Last Year's Draft?
The Tennessee Titans are approaching the NFL Draft very quickly, but the choice for the No. 1 overall pick is becoming more clear by the day.
The Athletic insider Nick Baumgardner believes that Cam Ward from Miami will be chosen by Tennessee, but he doesn't believe that should be the case.
"To be clear, I would not do this. Same time, there’s too much smoke to ignore that first-year GM Mike Borgonzi’s priority is a quarterback, and if you’re going to take one this high, it’s absolutely Ward," Baumgardner writes.
"I do not think he’d have gone higher than Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye last season, but it’s possible — given the QB desperation league wide — he’d have been a top-10 pick in 2024."
There were six quarterbacks taken in the top 12 picks last year. Had Ward gone into the draft a year ago, he would have been coming off his second season with Washington State, where he threw for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Assuming Baumgardner is right with his assessment that Williams, Daniels and Maye would have gone before Ward, there's a chance that he could have been the fourth-best quarterback prospect.
Instead, Michael Penix Jr. was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall selection. Penix had just led the Washington Huskies, a rival of Ward's, to the national championship, and the Falcons showed a lot of desire to add him, so there's a good chance he goes before the Titans prospect.
J.J. McCarthy went No. 10 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, and it would be hard to justify taking Ward over the quarterback who led his team to a national championship.
Ward may have been chosen over Bo Nix out of Oregon, but he proved himself in his rookie year, helping lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs after being chosen No. 12 overall.
There's an argument to be had that Ward may have been the seventh-best quarterback taken in last year's draft, so it's a bit of a challenge to justify him going with the No. 1 overall pick.
That being said, he has looked great throughout the pre-draft process and the Titans could feel confident making him the No. 1 overall pick.
