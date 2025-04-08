Where Would Titans Put Travis Hunter?
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has to warrant consideration for the selection.
Though Hunter doesn't play quarterback, he excelled as both a cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter has been seen as a cornerback on the NFL level, but the Titans might have him play more receiver if he was chosen.
"If Tennessee takes Travis Hunter, he can help most at receiver, arguably the team's biggest need besides quarterback," Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton writes.
"At cornerback, the Titans can roll with L'Jarius Sneed, whom they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, and Jarvis Brownlee, who had a solid rookie campaign on the perimeter. Brownlee logged 75 tackles, seven for loss, nine pass breakups and an interception while allowing an 86.7 passer rating in coverage."
"Though the quarterback position would remain a question mark, Tennessee can attempt to trade back into the first round for Jaxson Dart, add a signal-caller on Day 2 or bring in a veteran like Carson Wentz or Kirk Cousins (via trade) to compete with Will Levis," Moton continued.
"As a complement to Calvin Ridley, Hunter can help whoever starts for the Titans at quarterback."
The Titans have more of a need for a receiver than a cornerback, but given how deep the receiver class is this year, it may be in Tennessee's best interest to pick someone else with the No. 1 overall pick.
If Hunter was head and shoulders above every other prospect, it would be a different story. However, there are players of equal value that play a position of more need for the Titans at this moment in time.
Hunter will hear his name called on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
