Titans Insider Makes Confident First-Overall Pick Prediction
The Tennessee Titans' future number-one pick is becoming increasingly cemented with each passing day.
At this point, all signs are tending to point in the direction that the Titans will ultimately be eyeing Miami quarterback Cam Ward with their prized first-overall pick in this year's draft.
And while it's not a total guarantee that Tennessee's plans atop the board will unravel in such a way, insiders with their ear to the ground seem to believe that's the route this team will tend to take.
Titans insider Easton Freeze from AtoZ Sports was asked to put a percentage on the certainty of which Tennessee will go with Ward for their top selection, to which Freeze replied with a simple: 100%.
Again, it's not to say you should put your life savings on a bet for this to be the Titans' ultimate direction to go at number one, but the likelihood of Ward being in Tennessee by the start of May is growing at a rapid rate. In the case of Freeze, he doesn't see things going in any other direction.
Ward presents a rather attractive case to be the one for that top spot as well. He's got the great combination of arm talent with physical tools that has a high ceiling to become the franchise guy under center the Titans need.
Last year at Miami, he finished with 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while throwing for a 67.2% completion rate. He's shown out consistently through the college season, during pre-draft workouts, and interviews, so perhaps Tennessee has seen enough to make themselves more than confident in the pick.
The Titans will make their decision official once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
